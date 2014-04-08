El Gringo Tacos - 105 Mendon St
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
105 Mendon St, Uxbridge MA 01569
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Southwick's Zoo - Galliford's Restaurant and Tavern
No Reviews
2 Southwick Street Mendon, MA 01756
View restaurant