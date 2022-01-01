Go
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant

Come in and enjoy!

3600 Se Crossroads Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Flour Taco$2.99
Street Tacos$4.00
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner$12.50
Steak or chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.
Chimichangas$11.99
2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
FMPack #3 Fajitas$39.99
Fajitas (feeds family of 4) (includes 12 tortillas)
Choice of meat: Steak, chicken, or mix (onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes)
Rice and beans
Chips, salsa, and queso dip!
Cheese Quesadilla$3.75
Rice$2.85
Cheese Dip$4.50
Fajitas$14.50
Cheesedip And Chips$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3600 Se Crossroads Dr

Grimes IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
