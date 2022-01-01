El Jalisco
A family owned restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine. There’s music playing which makes El Jalisco a great spot for you to enjoy your favorite meal.
448 Third Ave
Popular Items
Location
448 Third Ave
Montgomery WV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dixie's Drive In
Hometown Dairy Bar and Drive-In Restaurant
BowlesBoyz Bbq Up The Creek
We are a family owned and run restaurant who prides itself on great food, service and being a valued partner in the community.
Pies & Pints Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Firecreek BBQ & Steaks
Come in and enjoy!