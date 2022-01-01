Go
El Jalisco

A family owned restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine. There’s music playing which makes El Jalisco a great spot for you to enjoy your favorite meal.

448 Third Ave

Popular Items

Large cheesedip$7.95
Nachos Fajita$9.00
Bag of Chips$1.95
Cheese dip$4.25
Chimichangas$10.25
Arroz Con Pollo$10.25
Large Salsa$3.95
Rice$2.65
WV Chicken$10.25
Fajitas$12.75
Location

448 Third Ave

Montgomery WV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
