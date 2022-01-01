Go
Toast

El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant

Great food and awesome tequila await you at El Jardin. Dine in the patio or relax in the hacienda-style lounge over drinks. Brimming with Mexican bistro-style favorites and a mouthwatering selection of agave tequila, guests can enjoy an evening here as they listen to live music over dinner. Fans of El Jardin rave about the Mexican wings that are drenched in a delicious chipotle sauce. With its feel-good food and comfortable atmosphere, El Jardin is a terrific place to enjoy a meal.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

368 Santana Row • $$

Avg 3.3 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceviche Rojo$19.00
White fish, sweet potato, onion, serrano chile, lime marinade. No nuts, gluten free.
Jardin Margarita Btl$24.00
Freshly made and bottled in house, just pour over ice (serves 2 drinks).
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, Agave nectar.
Chips y salsas$3.00
Carnitas$5.00
Tinga de Pollo$5.00
Churros con Chocolate$12.00
Vegetariano (Mushrooms)$5.00
Taco Asada$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

368 Santana Row

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Eat our Meat!

Chika

No reviews yet

Hola Chika
A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston