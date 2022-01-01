El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Great food and awesome tequila await you at El Jardin. Dine in the patio or relax in the hacienda-style lounge over drinks. Brimming with Mexican bistro-style favorites and a mouthwatering selection of agave tequila, guests can enjoy an evening here as they listen to live music over dinner. Fans of El Jardin rave about the Mexican wings that are drenched in a delicious chipotle sauce. With its feel-good food and comfortable atmosphere, El Jardin is a terrific place to enjoy a meal.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
368 Santana Row • $$
Location
368 Santana Row
San Jose CA
