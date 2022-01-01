Go
Toast
  • /
  • Astoria
  • /
  • El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant

El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

175 14th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

175 14th Street

Astoria OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silver Salmon Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

No reviews yet

Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.

Astoria's Portway, LLC

No reviews yet

Small nearly 100-year-old Bar/Pub on the Oregon Coast with Views of the Megler Bridge crossing the Columbia River. Fresh food and drinks prepared to order. Come in and enjoy!

Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria

No reviews yet

Family-friendly chain offering handcrafted beers & American gastropub eats in a laid-back setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston