El Jefe

2450 West 44th

Popular Items

Chorizo Tacos$12.00
Scrambled eggs, salsa verde, cotija, onions, cilantro & papas bravas
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese, chorizo, potatoes, smothered in rancheros sauce, avocado salsa & crema. Served with mixed greens
Rancheros$14.00
Sunny-side eggs, pinto beans, avocado salsa, crema, arugula radish salad, papa bravas
Location

2450 West 44th

denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
