Go
  • Home
  • /
  • El Jefe - 66 Lakeshore Road East
A map showing the location of El Jefe - 66 Lakeshore Road EastView gallery

El Jefe - 66 Lakeshore Road East

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

66 Lakeshore Road East

Mississauga, CN L5G 1E1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

66 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga CN L5G 1E1

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

CANO Restaurant - 1108 St Clair Ave W
orange starNo Reviews
1108 St Clair Ave W Toronto, CN M6E 1A7
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Karahi Boys - Scarborough - 1921 Lawrence Avenue East
orange starNo Reviews
1921 Lawrence Avenue East Toronto, CN M1R 3Y6
View restaurantnext
Vito's Wings & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
56 Lakeshore Road East Mississauga, CN L5G 1E1
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga - South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

El Jefe - 66 Lakeshore Road East

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston