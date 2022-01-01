Go
El Jefe Cocina & Bar

El Jefe Cocina & Bar is a family-owned & operated, Latin-fusion restaurant located in South Minneapolis. El Jefe strives to take authentic Mexican salsas and sauces and use them to enhance every dish in their scratch kitchen.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5309 Lyndale Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Tacos$7.00
Two ground beef tacos with cheese
Meat Quesadilla$13.00
12" flour tortilla with a choice of meat
Pork carnitas, Chicken tinga or Pork pastor
Guacamole with house made chips$10.00
Jefe Guacamole, tortilla chips
Chicken Tinga Tacos ( 3 per order )$14.00
Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco
Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order )$15.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
3 Amigos$7.00
Tortilla chips, mild salsa, & El Jefe queso
Asada tacos ( 3 per order )$14.00
Grilled beef, onions, cilantro, roasted salsa
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Carnitas Tacos ( 3 per order )$14.00
Pork carnitas in salsa verde, cilantro, onions, queso fresco
Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
5309 Lyndale Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
