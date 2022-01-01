El Jefe Cocina & Bar
El Jefe Cocina & Bar is a family-owned & operated, Latin-fusion restaurant located in South Minneapolis. El Jefe strives to take authentic Mexican salsas and sauces and use them to enhance every dish in their scratch kitchen.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
5309 Lyndale Avenue South • $$
5309 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
