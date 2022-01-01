El Jefe Food Truck
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
1445 Reviews
$$
468 King St
Charleston, SC 29403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
468 King St, Charleston SC 29403
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Stella's
Stella's honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare table side in Charleston, South Carolina. Sister location to the original location, opened in 1983 in Richmond, Va.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Cutty's Bar
Meow!
Pink Bellies
PLEASE WAIT FOR A TEXT MESSAGE CONFIRMING THAT YOUR ORDER IS READY BEFORE PICKING UP.
WAIT AND DUE TIMES ARE A BEST ESTIMATE, ESPECIALLY DURING PEAK HOURS.