Go
Toast

El Jefe Food Truck

El Jefe food truck redefines Mexican for Minnesota, fusing authentic flavors with other American ingenuity, blending the best of both to create a delicious item you can't find anywhere else. Mexican entrees are also on the menu, providing you with the best of both worlds, and giving it to you on wheels.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5309 Lyndale Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro Donuts$7.00
Warm mini donuts tossed in cinnamon-sugar & topped with chocolate sauce
Breakfast burrito$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Meat Quesadilla$12.00
12" flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and a choice of Chicken tinga, Beef barbacoas, Pork carnitas
Chicken Tinga Tacos$8.00
Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$8.00
Slow roasted beef in an enchilada sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco
Taco Platter (serves 3-4)$33.00
Choice of two proteins. Served with chips & salsa. 10 tacos
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
3 Amigos$7.00
Tortilla chips, mild salsa, & guacamole
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5309 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

No reviews yet

El Jefe Cocina & Bar is a family-owned & operated, Latin-fusion restaurant located in South Minneapolis. El Jefe strives to take authentic Mexican salsas and sauces and use them to enhance every dish in their scratch kitchen.

Brasa Rotisserie

No reviews yet

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

Tap Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Terzo

No reviews yet

Broders' Pork & Piccata is a take out and delivery based concept launched by Broders' Restaurants. Operating out of the existing Terzo restaurant space, Broders' Pork & Piccata specializes in sandwiches, plates and bowls of Porchetta (slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork) and Piccata (breaded and fried cutlets with lemon-caper sauce).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston