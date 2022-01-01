Go
El Jefe Luchador

Hardcore Mexican Street Food with a chef-driven flair.

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

27 S Federal Hwy • $

Avg 4.5 (3473 reviews)

Popular Items

TACO AL CARBON$3.20
SMOKIN' BOWL$9.99
Protein, Served over Rice & Beans, Topped with Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Smoked Ranchero Salsa. w. Warm Corn Tortillas
AMERICAN QUESADILLA$8.99
Closed Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream (Large)
Sm Chips & Queso$3.25
BURRITO "PHATTY"$9.99
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
Churro$1.80
EL DON HAMBURGUESO$4.50
Charm City Burger Blend w. Queso Sauce, Mayonesa Picante, LTO,
Double Decker Taco Shell
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN$4.50
Chicken,Gochujang Honey Glaze, Sesame Aioli, Kimchee Slaw
MEXICAN QUESADILLA$3.99
Open-Faced Corn Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onion (Small)
SALAD "EL JARDINERO"$9.99
Protein, Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips
Make it heavyweight: Salad Served over Rice and Beans
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27 S Federal Hwy

Deerfield Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
