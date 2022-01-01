Go
Toast

El Jefe’s Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

957 Commonwealth ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Burrito$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Mexican Sodas (Bottle)
Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Churros 2 Each$5.50
Chips & Queso$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
(3 Taco set)$10.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
See full menu

Location

957 Commonwealth ave

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

No reviews yet

Boston's First Social Video Game Experience. Game, Eat, Compete!

Angora Cafe

No reviews yet

Angora Café the name of the quality food for years. Being located across from the Boston University west campus, the European style cafe & restaurant caters to a variety of customers of all ages. What makes Angora Café famous is it's history, it's location and it's great menu.
Angora Café serves the best quality food for the lovers of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is for everyone. Angora Café has variety of food but basically we are famous for our frozen yogurt, custom salads, and roll-ups. We recently added Panini sandwiches and Flat Bread Pizzas.
The most important thing for us is to serve quality healthy food. We constantly try to create the most healthy combinations for our menu selection. The secret of the taste is the use of some imported products in our gourmet selection.
We would like to see you stop by and experience something different, but let us warn you that it is not going to be easy to decide what to eat so take your time and enjoy.

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

No reviews yet

We feel a deep connection with BU that dates back to the late 90s when our founder was a student.
The space is designed to be a crossroads of the campus. It offers the quick bite you need while you’re running to a class or has a “library” space where you can settle in to try to actually get some work done. .

Cafe Landwer

No reviews yet

900 Beacon Street Boston
Supreme in Quality

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston