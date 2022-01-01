Go
Toast

El Jefe’s Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

97 Hamilton St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Churros 2 Each$5.50
Burrito$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
See full menu

Location

97 Hamilton St

NEW BRUNSWICK NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thomas Sweet Chocolates

No reviews yet

homemade chocolates and fudge! plush, greeting cards, giftware, corporate gifts, holiday specialties

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

25 burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston