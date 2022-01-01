Go
El Jefe's Taqueria

352 E Calder Way • $$

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
(3 Taco set)$10.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Churros 2 Each$5.50
Chips & Queso$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Chips (Plain)$2.75
Corn Tortilla chips
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

352 E Calder Way

State College PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

