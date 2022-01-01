El Jefe's Taqueria

Doggie's Pub

Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area.

We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week.

Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593

