El Jefe's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
352 E Calder Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
352 E Calder Way
State College PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Weirdoughs State College
Come in and enjoy!
The Tavern Restaurant
Traditional American
The Saloon
Music, Monkey Boys, and more. ... just a damn good bar.
Doggie's Pub
Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area.
We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week.
Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593