El Jefe's Taqueria

BURRITOS • TACOS

506 E 3rd St • $

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Chips & Queso$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
(3 Taco set)$10.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.
Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Location

506 E 3rd St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
