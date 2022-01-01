El Jimador Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
1009 Granite Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1009 Granite Dr
Bardstown KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BJ's Steakhouse
Best Steaks Around!
On-The-GO Foods
Come in and enjoy!
Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Old Kentucky Home Country Club
Thank you for being apart of our club!