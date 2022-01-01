Go
La Lopería

especially good especialty goods

1327 Polk St

Popular Items

white tuna belly fillets (110g tin)$13.00
Ortiz ventresca de bonito del norte, packed in olive oil
subsidize a box$5.00
Empower us to make more discounted grocery boxes available! Currently we can only offer 10 per week, but your contribution here goes directly to increasing that number.
snack like a pro$36.00
This box is optimized for munching. It may include a few raw ingredients, but everything will be ready to eat as you receive it. We include a detailed ingredient guide with personalized suggestions for preparation.
Sample contents of a "snack like a pro" box:
12 oz piquillo peppers | 6 oz El Lopo candied walnuts | 5 oz El Lopo pumpkin seed conserva | 4 oz medjool dates | 1 full Jane baguette | 4 oz 12-month manchego | 6 oz humboldt fog | 6 oz serrano ham | 6 oz octopus in escabeche | 3 oz cured white anchovies
epiphany grenache blanc$46.00
Grenache Blanc, Santa Barbara 2017. This Grenache Blanc, sourced entirely from Rodney’s’ Vineyard on the Fess Parker Home Ranch, springs to life on the nose with aromas of honeydew, candied ginger, white peach, and lemon.
The pale straw color evokes the scent of jasmine, which you’ll find before sipping into flavors of grapefruit, white nectarine, key lime, and Meyer lemon. This Grenache Blanc offers bright, fresh acid and minerality, the result of 9 months in 80% stainless steel tanks and 20% neutral French oak barrels.
flyway pilsner (drake's, oakland)$7.00
serrano ham, sliced to order (1 oz)$3.00
No, it's not iberico de bellota. That's why it doesn't cost $10/oz. Yes, it's still delicious. Hand-sliced to order.
If you'd rather have it in one piece (versus sliced thinly), please specify in your order notes. Thin is great for snacking, but it will dry out much faster.
lopify my groceries$36.00
This box is intended as a supplement to your regular grocery shopping, and will feature a combination of ready-to-eat items and ingredients that add a little Lopo to the dishes you cook at home, and we include a detailed ingredient guide with personalized suggestions for preparation.
Sample contents of a "lopify my groceries" box:
8 oz chevre goat cheese | 1 lb perfetto sharp sheep cheese | 6 oz El Lopo bacon | 6 oz serrano ham | 1 cup smoked arbequina olive oil | 3 g Spanish saffron | 1 oz Aleppo pepper | 2.6 oz Spanish smoked paprika | 3 oz El Lopo garlic confit | 6 oz manzanilla olives | 6 oz pickled padron peppers | 1 bunch tarragon | 1 bunch lemon thyme | 1 bunch fresh oregano | El Lopo walnut honey
anchovy-stuffed olives (1 pint)$8.00
La Explanada manzanilla olives stuffed with small pieces of anchovy and packed in brine. Super umami and perfect with a dry sherry like fino or manzanilla.
skip the supermarket$55.00
Intended to save you a trip to the supermarket, this box will consist mostly of grocery staples to be prepared at home plus a couple of items more unique to El Lopo. Items included will change a little every week to keep things both interesting and seasonal, and we include a detailed ingredient guide with personalized suggestions for preparation.
Sample contents of one "Skip the Supermarket" box:
2 bunches asparagus | 8 oz wild arugula | 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes | 1 bulb fennel | 3 hass avocados | 2 yellow onions | 12 large cage-free eggs | 8 oz chevre goat cheese | 6 oz El Lopo bacon | 1 lb dried chickpeas | 1 cup arbequina olive oil | 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley | 1 bunch lemon thyme | 1 bunch fresh oregano
sardines (140g tin)$9.00
Ortiz Atlantic sardines, hand-packed in olive oil

Location

1327 Polk St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
