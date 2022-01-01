Go
Toast

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

Come in and enjoy!

375 N Stephanie St. #111

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Elote$8.99
charred corn, pico de gallo, aioli, fresno chili, queso cotija, tajin
Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.99
salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend
TO GO Chips Salsa$2.99
French Fries$3.50
Chicken Fajitas$18.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
Guacamole$8.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Shrimp Tacos$15.99
crispy shrimp*, mango de gallo, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

375 N Stephanie St. #111

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

Marie Callender’s

No reviews yet

Dining room now open come in and enjoy!

Napoli Pizzeria - Warm Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rush Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston