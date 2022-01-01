1838 Grill #2
Come in and enjoy!
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123
Popular Items
Location
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Reel Seafood & Grill
The Reel Seafood & Grill and The Reel Seafood House pride themselves on preparing food from scratch on a daily basis in order to deliver you a quality meal. We receive daily deliveries and hand craft every item that hits your table. The Reel also has a variety of non-seafood options making it easy for everyone to enjoy.
Wine Wednesday, All you Care to eat Fried Shrimp, $3 Happy Hour Ritas, $10 Lunch every day!
Bootlegger's Pizza Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
Krause's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Come in and enjoy!