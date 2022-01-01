Go
1838 Grill #2

Come in and enjoy!

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123

Popular Items

Hamburger$9.99
1/2 pound in house ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and mustard on a toasted bun
Monte Cristo$10.99
Ham and turkey with swiss cheese on white bread, deep fried and served with a side of rasberry marmalade and powdered sugar.
Mushroom Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served over white rice topped with creamy mushroom sauce
Catfish Special$14.99
1 catfish filet, 3 fried shrimp with coleslaw, steak fries and hushpuppies.
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast with homemade gravy.
Chopped Steak$11.99
Fresh in house ground beef with or without grilled onions and homeade brown gravy
Chicken Burger$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onions on a toasted bun with fries
Southwest Eggrolls$7.99
Seguin Club$10.99
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, avacado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted croissant with fries
Taco Salad$10.99
Spinach taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken or beef
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

