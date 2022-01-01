1838 Grill #2

The Reel Seafood & Grill

No reviews yet

The Reel Seafood & Grill and The Reel Seafood House pride themselves on preparing food from scratch on a daily basis in order to deliver you a quality meal. We receive daily deliveries and hand craft every item that hits your table. The Reel also has a variety of non-seafood options making it easy for everyone to enjoy.

Wine Wednesday, All you Care to eat Fried Shrimp, $3 Happy Hour Ritas, $10 Lunch every day!

