El Maguey - Salem

Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes!
We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!

28 public square

Popular Items

WHITE CHEESE DIP$6.99
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
MAGUEY SALSA$3.99
CLASSIC TACO (1)$2.50
MAGUEY ARROZ$16.99
A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip
WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
MEXICAN RICE$3.99
ARROZ CON POLLO$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
Chips Togo$0.50
LOADED FRIES$11.99
Golden fries loaded with melted cheese and ground beef
ARROZ CON POLLO$12.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
Location

28 public square

Salem IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
