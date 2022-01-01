Go
El Mariachi

SANDWICHES

31150 Novi Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla chicken app$9.99
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese
and chicken. Served with guacamole,
sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
Guacamole
Enchiladas Chicken$12.29
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce,
and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans,
guacamole, and sour cream.
Queso
Melted cheddar cheese.
Chips$2.49
Fajita chicken$13.99
A mixture of seasoned peppers and onions sautéed al dente with chicken.
Served with lettuce, muenster cheese, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream,
and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Tacos Ground Beef$12.29
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Salsa
Solo Tacos
Tacos Combination$12.99
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your
choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31150 Novi Rd

Novi MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

