El Melvin Cocina Mexicana

Full Service, Modern, Mex-Eclectic restaurant and bar.

1355 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (801 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1355 Main St.

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
