Go
Toast

El Mercat Bar de Tapas

El Mercat Bar de Tapas is a restaurant that represents the essence of Spanish cultural diversity. A concept of simple and delicious food; serving shareable, seasonal, and house-made dishes.
The menu will allow guests to savor different dishes that will take them through a vibrant Spanish culinary journey with the most exciting flavors of true tapas fare.

101 Gibbs Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tortilla Espanola$9.00
Spanish omelet, with confit potatoes, saffron aioli
Zanahorias Rostizadas$12.00
Baby carrots, crushed almonds, whipped goat cheese
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Fried potatoes, brava sauce, garlic aioli
Croquetas de Jamon$13.00
Ham croquettes, membrillo
Small Paella Negra$16.00
Squid ink sauce, saffron aioli, calamari
Coles de Bruselas$10.00
Pan seared brussels sprouts, red onions, Add: bacon lardons +$2
Pan con Tomate$6.00
Toasted bread with tomato and garlic
Albondigas$11.00
Lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, manchego
Small Paella Montana$18.00
Chorizo, chicken, salsa verde
Gambas al Ajillo$16.00
Shrimp, garlic, parsley
See full menu

Location

101 Gibbs Street

Rockville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eko House

No reviews yet

EKO House is a modern Pan-African restaurant, celebrating Nigerian culture with a rich fusion of food, art and entertainment. With our authentic cuisine, carefully curated interior and exciting ambience, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos.

Gyuzo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savvy Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston