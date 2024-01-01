Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in El Mirage

El Mirage restaurants that serve tamales

Rio Mirage Cafe

12245 W Santa Fe Ln, El Mirage

#5 Chile Relleno & Green Corn Tamale$17.50
Salvadoreno - El Mirage

12550 W. Thunderbird Rd., El Mirage

3 Tamales Combo$11.95
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese)
-Refried beans
Tamales$4.50
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native to Central America and cheese)
-Refried beans
