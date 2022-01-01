El Monte restaurants you'll love

El Monte restaurants
Toast
  • El Monte

El Monte's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try El Monte restaurants

B Nutritious image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

B Nutritious

3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
Beef and Broccoli$14.00
Top sirloin steak, broccoli, and carrot stir fried on wok over a bed of white or brown rice.
More about B Nutritious
Shakey's Pizza Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Shakey's Pizza Restaurant

11420 Valley Blvd, El Monte

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8pc Chicken (2ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)$20.49
Shakey's Famous Golden Fried Chicken, marinated and hand breaded. 8 Piece meal two each Wing, Breast, Leg and Thigh Cal: Breast (358) Leg (175) Thigh (348) Wing (128)
Large Pizza & Full Mojo®s$29.99
Large 15” one topping pizza & full order Mojo®s.
Mojo®s FULL Order$7.79
Shakey’s is home to the iconic, craveable Mojo Potatoes! Lightly battered, seasoned to perfection and deliciously golden brown, Mojos crush fries, hands down.
More about Shakey's Pizza Restaurant
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte image

 

Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte

11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C, El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Family Meal$58.99
Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
X-Large Family Meal$49.99
Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
Med The Works$21.99
Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.
More about Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte
Tonkotsu House Ramen image

 

Tonkotsu House Ramen

12010 RAMONA BLVD #4, EL MONTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CA Roll$7.75
Imitation crab, mayonnaise, cucumber, avocado, seaweed sheet, rice and sesame seeds.
Tonkotsu Ramen$9.50
Includes chashu, a seaweed sheet, Kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions and a half soft boiled egg. (No substitutions.)
Spicy Roasted Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen$13.50
Includes chashu, a seaweed sheet, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts,green onions and a half soft boiled egg. (No substitutions.)
More about Tonkotsu House Ramen
Hexowl Tea & Boba Supply image

 

Hexowl Tea & Boba Supply

3778 Rockwell Ave, El Monte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hokkaido Creamer 北海道奶精粉$15.00
Bag;1kg/Bag
Brown Sugar Syrup-Extra Rich 特濃黑糖糖浆$31.00
5KG/btl；4 btl/ctn
Brown Sugar Honey Boba 2.3mm 黑糖波霸2.3毫米$49.00
3kg/bag；6bags/case
More about Hexowl Tea & Boba Supply
Xecora Gastronomia Urbana image

SEAFOOD

Xecora Gastronomia Urbana

11583 Lower Azusa Rd, El Monte

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor$5.00
Travolta LG$23.00
Colliflower Taco$4.00
More about Xecora Gastronomia Urbana
La Palma La image

 

La Palma La

11012 Main Street, El Monte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about La Palma La
