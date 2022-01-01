El Monte restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
B Nutritious
3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
|Beef and Broccoli
|$14.00
Top sirloin steak, broccoli, and carrot stir fried on wok over a bed of white or brown rice.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Shakey's Pizza Restaurant
11420 Valley Blvd, El Monte
|Popular items
|8pc Chicken (2ea Wing Thigh Leg Breast)
|$20.49
Shakey's Famous Golden Fried Chicken, marinated and hand breaded. 8 Piece meal two each Wing, Breast, Leg and Thigh Cal: Breast (358) Leg (175) Thigh (348) Wing (128)
|Large Pizza & Full Mojo®s
|$29.99
Large 15” one topping pizza & full order Mojo®s.
|Mojo®s FULL Order
|$7.79
Shakey’s is home to the iconic, craveable Mojo Potatoes! Lightly battered, seasoned to perfection and deliciously golden brown, Mojos crush fries, hands down.
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte
11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C, El Monte
|Popular items
|Jumbo Family Meal
|$58.99
Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
|X-Large Family Meal
|$49.99
Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
|Med The Works
|$21.99
Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.
Tonkotsu House Ramen
12010 RAMONA BLVD #4, EL MONTE
|Popular items
|CA Roll
|$7.75
Imitation crab, mayonnaise, cucumber, avocado, seaweed sheet, rice and sesame seeds.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$9.50
Includes chashu, a seaweed sheet, Kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions and a half soft boiled egg. (No substitutions.)
|Spicy Roasted Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.50
Includes chashu, a seaweed sheet, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts,green onions and a half soft boiled egg. (No substitutions.)
Hexowl Tea & Boba Supply
3778 Rockwell Ave, El Monte
|Popular items
|Hokkaido Creamer 北海道奶精粉
|$15.00
Bag;1kg/Bag
|Brown Sugar Syrup-Extra Rich 特濃黑糖糖浆
|$31.00
5KG/btl；4 btl/ctn
|Brown Sugar Honey Boba 2.3mm 黑糖波霸2.3毫米
|$49.00
3kg/bag；6bags/case
SEAFOOD
Xecora Gastronomia Urbana
11583 Lower Azusa Rd, El Monte
|Popular items
|Pastor
|$5.00
|Travolta LG
|$23.00
|Colliflower Taco
|$4.00
La Palma La
11012 Main Street, El Monte