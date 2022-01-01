Fried rice in El Monte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

B Nutritious

3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our house favorite fried rice with a spicy Kimchi twist. Have it with your choice of white or brown rice, egg, diced carrot, green beans, and optional chicken or shrimp, stir-fried on wok (no oil).
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp, egg, diced carrot, and green beans, and choice of white or brown rice stir-fried on wok (no oil)
More about B Nutritious
Fried Rice image

 

Tonkotsu House Ramen

12010 RAMONA BLVD #4, EL MONTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with corn, egg, green onions and your choice of meat pork or chicken
Topped red ginger.
More about Tonkotsu House Ramen

