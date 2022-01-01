Fried rice in El Monte
B Nutritious
3311 Tyler Ave, El Monte
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Our house favorite fried rice with a spicy Kimchi twist. Have it with your choice of white or brown rice, egg, diced carrot, green beans, and optional chicken or shrimp, stir-fried on wok (no oil).
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp, egg, diced carrot, and green beans, and choice of white or brown rice stir-fried on wok (no oil)