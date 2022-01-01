Go
Toast

El Monumento

Thank you for choosing El Monumento!
It was our pleasure to serve you.
Please visit Monument Cafe for simple food done well, they are open daily for breakfast and lunch.

FRENCH FRIES

205 W 2nd St • $$

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Tacos$14.00
5 mini street tacos with choice of barbacoa, grilled chicken, or carnitas. Garnished with cilantro and onion and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Carnitas$14.00
A house favorite of slow roasted pork shoulder, sauteed until crispy and then served over a bed of arroz verde (cilantro rice) and topped with fried green parsley.
Lg Queso El Mon$10.00
Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.
Chicken Flautas$11.00
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and fried to a crisp perfection. Laid on a bed of guacamole and topped with cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and drizzled with avocado tomatillo salsa.
Two Enchiladas Classico$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
El Monumento Margarita (to-go)$15.00
Sm Queso El Mon$7.00
Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.
San Gabriel Especial$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Guacamole$10.00
Ripe avocados fork mashed and tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with queso fresco, pepitas and garnished with seasonal fruit. Served with our house made tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$8.00
10 '' Flour tortilla with melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Can add beef, chicken , shrimp or chorizo for addt'l charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 W 2nd St

Georgetown TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tejas Meat Supply

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nightingale Bistro

No reviews yet

All outdoors venue serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner Thursday through Sunday.

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

No reviews yet

Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.

Greenhouse Craft Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston