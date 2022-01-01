Go
Best-of-season vegetables, wood-fired meats, and homemade pastas are the basis of our food, and is our reasoned approach to what is succulent and modern.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$21.00
Beet Salad$16.00
Chickpeas$10.00
Pesto Pizza$21.00
Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken$32.00
Fries$4.00
Chicory Caesar$13.00
The Italian$26.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A

Santa Fe NM

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
