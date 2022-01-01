El Nido
Best-of-season vegetables, wood-fired meats, and homemade pastas are the basis of our food, and is our reasoned approach to what is succulent and modern.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A • $$$
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
