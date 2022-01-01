Go
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

"Our Family Serving your Family Since 1983"

107 Town and Country Dr A

Popular Items

Chips (med)$4.00
Carnita ST$4.00
Burro Bronco$9.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/Refried Beans, Cheese, Rice, and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce).
Combo (1 Item)$9.00
Grld Chk ST$4.00
Mamas Chicken Soup$12.00
Combo (2 Item)$16.00
(single) RICE$3.00
Guacamole (4 oz)$4.00
(Double) BEANS$6.00
Location

107 Town and Country Dr A

Danville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
