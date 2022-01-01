Go
El Paisa

840 s 47th St

Popular Items

Quesataco$5.75
HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA, JACK CHEESE , CHOICE OF PROTEIN, GUACAMOLE, ONION,CILANTRO
Small Agua Fresca$4.50
STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY
Shrimp Burrito$10.50
SHRIMP, RICE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM
Chilaquiles$11.00
RICE, BEANS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, ONION, CILANTRO
3 Rolled Tacos$5.95
SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
Large Agua Fresca$5.65
STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY
Milanesa Tortas$12.50
MILANESA, JACK CHEESE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES
Mexican Coke$2.75
Monster Burrito$11.65
EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BEANS,HAM,BACON, SOUR CREAM
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$11.25
CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
Location

840 s 47th St

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
