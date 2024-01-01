El Palenque Pizzeria Cubana - 6800 West 12th Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6800 West 12th Avenue, Hialeah FL 33014
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Exxodo Restaurant - 5396 West 12th Avenue
No Reviews
5396 West 12th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurant