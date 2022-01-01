El Paraiso Family Mexican Restaurant - 2

Niky's Mini Donuts

Niky’s Mini Donuts is much more than a donut shop – it’s a boutique mini-donut dessert shop EXPERIENCE, which fuses together the fun and quirky charm of the 50’s with inspirational 21st century food and beverages, an UNBEATABLE atmosphere and superior service.

It truly IS a family destination, a place like home used to be, a place where you can relax in great company and enjoy our incredible ice-creams, milkshakes, retro-candy and premium quality speciality coffees and espresso – AND, of course, our truly amazing mini made-to-order donuts!

With an atmosphere focused on family and fun, guests at Niky’s choose from an array of delicious toppings, then wait and watch, mesmerized, as their made-to-order hot and fresh mini-donuts are conjured up right in front of their very eyes!

