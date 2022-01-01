El Paso restaurants you'll love

Must-try El Paso restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

7970 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Basico Restaurant image

 

Basico Restaurant

1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bacon$3.25
Two eggs$3.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
More about Basico Restaurant
Rockstar Burger Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockstar Burger Bar

217 N Stanton St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockstar Nachos$9.00
Classic Burger$12.00
Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
More about Rockstar Burger Bar
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

8889 Gateway Blvd, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Pho Tre Bien Express- image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3550 Joe Battle, El Paso

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
El Paso Brewing Company image

 

El Paso Brewing Company

810 Texas Ave, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4-Pack
16oz. 4-pack.
Please select any 4 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 4 of the same beer to build your custom 4 pack.
Each beer style will have 4 duplicates so that you much choose 1-4 of the same beer for your custom needs!
Half Quesadilla$5.00
1 Folded Flour Tortilla, Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
Chicken 4 Tacos$9.00
Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa
More about El Paso Brewing Company
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen image

GRILL

Scenic's Bar N Kitchen

4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (8)$12.00
Abuelita's Queso$8.00
Carne Asada Fries$9.99
More about Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
Barbacoa Los Primos image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Menudo$6.49
Barbacoa Tacos$7.49
Barbacoa Burrito$5.99
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Desert Oak Barbecue image

BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

1320 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 105, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket$13.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
Stuffed Potato$12.00
A huge potato layered with butter, salt, pepper, shredded cheese, sour cream, chives and your choice of meat.
Sausage Link$5.25
House Made Sausage made with Beef and Pork. Medium spice level.
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6401 South Desert Blvd, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Poke 3 image

 

Poke 3

3535 N. Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SurfNTurf$10.45
Coke$1.95
Bowlin Wednesdays$5.00
More about Poke 3
Lapa Lapa - TX image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lapa Lapa - TX

500 Thorn, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Chicharron$9.99
LAPA Consome$3.99
Order Quesadillas de Marlin$9.99
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
Tarahumara Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Tarahumara Mexican Food

1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
#10 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$6.95
two eggs served over corn tortilla, topped with chile cheese sauce,
#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
More about Tarahumara Mexican Food
La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pozole
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Menudo
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Toasted White Bread - Side$1.25
More about La Pasadita
Union Drafthouse Canyon image

 

Union Drafthouse Canyon

7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$14.59
chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, buffalo sauce and cilantro
Dirty Tots.$12.49
Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq
Smoked BBQ Chicken$13.59
chicken, marinara, red onion, cilantro and bbq
More about Union Drafthouse Canyon
CRAZY CRAB image

 

CRAZY CRAB

8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo Fried Basket A$14.99
3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp
Combo Fried Basket B$16.99
5 pcs shrimp, 6pcs calamari & 5 pcs fried oyster
El Chuco$23.00
1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)
More about CRAZY CRAB
Forma Pizzeria image

 

Forma Pizzeria

7130 North Mesa, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Pizza$9.00
Meat Temptation Pizza$14.50
Mushroom & Olives Pizza$11.50
More about Forma Pizzeria
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnivore Pizza LARGE$19.50
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile
Brisket Tacos$12.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
Key Lime Pie - Slice$8.00
Made fresh every day and served w/ whipped cream
More about Aurellia's
Lost & Found image

 

Lost & Found

2519 N. Stanton St., El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margarita Slush$8.00
A classic sugar free margarita with a jalapeño agave kick and your choice of tequila
Tito's Hawaiian Punch Slush$8.00
Classic Hawaiian Punch slushed up with Tito's Vodka
Pink Grapefruit Frozen Paloma$8.00
A frozen Paloma slush with a hint of pink grapefruit and your choice of tequila
More about Lost & Found
Taconeta image

TACOS

Taconeta

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp$4.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Pollo Taco$3.50
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
More about Taconeta
Urban Gyros image

WRAPS • FALAFEL

Urban Gyros

1550 N Zaragoza, El Paso

Avg 4.7 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$2.69
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Chicken Bowl$8.00
chicken, turmeric, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber
6 Piece Falafel$5.99
4 pieces Falafel
More about Urban Gyros
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
209 Spicy Beef Soup$10.90
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
19 Shrimp or Seafood$11.50
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Rally Point Coffee image

 

Rally Point Coffee

4726 Woodrow Bean Suite D, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Mocha$5.00
Ham Turkey Cheddar$7.00
More about Rally Point Coffee
Bee’s Pastry Cafe image

 

Bee’s Pastry Cafe

12295 Pellicano Dr Ste 6, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesitos$3.00
Sweetened cream cheese wrapped in a puff pastry dripped with honey
Friday Special$9.00
Rabo guisado con arroz blanco y habichuelas rosadas
Steak Sandwich$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, mayo
More about Bee’s Pastry Cafe
Cafe Mayapan image

 

Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calabacitas con queso$2.25
Burrito frijoles$3.25
Flautas de papa$8.99
More about Cafe Mayapan
AngryOwl image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ Ranch$15.50
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with crispy Bacon, American & jack cheeses, crispy onion strings, homemade Chipotle BBQ & Ranch dressing (comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in homemade buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon tossed in Homemade Ranch dressing
Classic Nachos$9.00
Crispy fresh tostadas layered with mashed Angry beans, homemade queso, melted mixed cheeses & fresh jalapeño slices
More about AngryOwl
Pho Tre Bien Cafe image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
18 Chicken Breast
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
209 Spicy Beef Soup$10.90
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe
Union Drafthouse Tierra Este image

 

Union Drafthouse Tierra Este

10240 Tierra Este, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zesty Pesto Pizza$13.59
chicken, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinara
More about Union Drafthouse Tierra Este
Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem image

 

Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem

3390 Rich Beem Suite 101, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bikini Joe's - Rich Beem

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Paso

Brisket

Tacos

Burritos

Pho Tai

Pho

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

