El Paso restaurants you'll love

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
7970 Gateway East, El Paso
|Popular items
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
|Popular items
|Crispy Bacon
|$3.25
|Two eggs
|$3.50
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockstar Burger Bar
217 N Stanton St, El Paso
|Popular items
|Rockstar Nachos
|$9.00
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
8889 Gateway Blvd, El Paso
|Popular items
|Cheese for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
|MP House Salad
|$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|Popular items
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
BBQ
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3550 Joe Battle, El Paso
|Popular items
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
El Paso Brewing Company
810 Texas Ave, El Paso
|Popular items
|4-Pack
16oz. 4-pack.
Please select any 4 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 4 of the same beer to build your custom 4 pack.
Each beer style will have 4 duplicates so that you much choose 1-4 of the same beer for your custom needs!
|Half Quesadilla
|$5.00
1 Folded Flour Tortilla, Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
|Chicken 4 Tacos
|$9.00
Corn Tortillas, Red Cabbage, Seasonal Salsa, Spicy Chile de Arbol, Avocado Salsa
GRILL
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso
|Popular items
|Wings (8)
|$12.00
|Abuelita's Queso
|$8.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$9.99
Barbacoa Los Primos
5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso
|Popular items
|Menudo
|$6.49
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$7.49
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$5.99
BBQ
Desert Oak Barbecue
1320 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 105, El Paso
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$13.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
|Stuffed Potato
|$12.00
A huge potato layered with butter, salt, pepper, shredded cheese, sour cream, chives and your choice of meat.
|Sausage Link
|$5.25
House Made Sausage made with Beef and Pork. Medium spice level.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6401 South Desert Blvd, El Paso
|Popular items
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Poke 3
3535 N. Mesa Street, El Paso
|Popular items
|SurfNTurf
|$10.45
|Coke
|$1.95
|Bowlin Wednesdays
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa - TX
500 Thorn, El Paso
|Popular items
|Fish Chicharron
|$9.99
|LAPA Consome
|$3.99
|Order Quesadillas de Marlin
|$9.99
FRENCH FRIES
Tarahumara Mexican Food
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso
|Popular items
|#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
|#10 HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$6.95
two eggs served over corn tortilla, topped with chile cheese sauce,
|#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE
|$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
La Pasadita
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
|Popular items
|Pozole
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
|Menudo
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
|Toasted White Bread - Side
|$1.25
Union Drafthouse Canyon
7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.59
chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, buffalo sauce and cilantro
|Dirty Tots.
|$12.49
Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq
|Smoked BBQ Chicken
|$13.59
chicken, marinara, red onion, cilantro and bbq
CRAZY CRAB
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso
|Popular items
|Combo Fried Basket A
|$14.99
3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp
|Combo Fried Basket B
|$16.99
5 pcs shrimp, 6pcs calamari & 5 pcs fried oyster
|El Chuco
|$23.00
1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)
Forma Pizzeria
7130 North Mesa, El Paso
|Popular items
|Red Pizza
|$9.00
|Meat Temptation Pizza
|$14.50
|Mushroom & Olives Pizza
|$11.50
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Popular items
|Carnivore Pizza LARGE
|$19.50
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
|Key Lime Pie - Slice
|$8.00
Made fresh every day and served w/ whipped cream
Lost & Found
2519 N. Stanton St., El Paso
|Popular items
|Margarita Slush
|$8.00
A classic sugar free margarita with a jalapeño agave kick and your choice of tequila
|Tito's Hawaiian Punch Slush
|$8.00
Classic Hawaiian Punch slushed up with Tito's Vodka
|Pink Grapefruit Frozen Paloma
|$8.00
A frozen Paloma slush with a hint of pink grapefruit and your choice of tequila
TACOS
Taconeta
311 Montana 1-A, El Paso
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp
|$4.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
WRAPS • FALAFEL
Urban Gyros
1550 N Zaragoza, El Paso
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.69
Seasoned Waffle Fries
|Chicken Bowl
|$8.00
chicken, turmeric, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber
|6 Piece Falafel
|$5.99
4 pieces Falafel
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|Popular items
|209 Spicy Beef Soup
|$10.90
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|19 Shrimp or Seafood
|$11.50
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.
Rally Point Coffee
4726 Woodrow Bean Suite D, El Paso
|Popular items
|Latte
|Mocha
|$5.00
|Ham Turkey Cheddar
|$7.00
Bee’s Pastry Cafe
12295 Pellicano Dr Ste 6, El Paso
|Popular items
|Quesitos
|$3.00
Sweetened cream cheese wrapped in a puff pastry dripped with honey
|Friday Special
|$9.00
Rabo guisado con arroz blanco y habichuelas rosadas
|Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, mayo
Cafe Mayapan
2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso
|Popular items
|Calabacitas con queso
|$2.25
|Burrito frijoles
|$3.25
|Flautas de papa
|$8.99
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Popular items
|BBQ Ranch
|$15.50
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with crispy Bacon, American & jack cheeses, crispy onion strings, homemade Chipotle BBQ & Ranch dressing (comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in homemade buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon tossed in Homemade Ranch dressing
|Classic Nachos
|$9.00
Crispy fresh tostadas layered with mashed Angry beans, homemade queso, melted mixed cheeses & fresh jalapeño slices
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|Popular items
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|18 Chicken Breast
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
|209 Spicy Beef Soup
|$10.90
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
Union Drafthouse Tierra Este
10240 Tierra Este, El Paso
|Popular items
|Zesty Pesto Pizza
|$13.59
chicken, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinara