El Paso American restaurants you'll love

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in El Paso

Basico Restaurant image

 

Basico Restaurant

1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bacon$3.25
Two eggs$3.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
More about Basico Restaurant
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen image

GRILL

Scenic's Bar N Kitchen

4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (8)$12.00
Abuelita's Queso$8.00
Scenic Sampler$15.99
More about Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnivore Pizza LARGE$19.50
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green chile
Brisket Tacos$12.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
Key Lime Pie - Slice$8.00
Made fresh every day and served w/ whipped cream
More about Aurellia's
AngryOwl image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Chile Philly$14.50
Thin-sliced & chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, jack cheese, fire-roasted Hatch green chile & fresh jalapeño slices on a toasted hoagie
Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.50
8 ounces of house-made tortilla soup. Chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
Guacamole Bacon$15.00
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh homemade guacamole, jack cheese & crispy bacon (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
More about AngryOwl
Cabo Joes-Gateway image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Joes-Gateway

7942 Gateway Blvd, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (135 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cabo Joes-Gateway

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Paso

Brisket

Tacos

Burritos

Pho Tai

Pork Ribs

Pho

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston