El Paso bars & lounges you'll love

Rockstar Burger Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockstar Burger Bar

217 N Stanton St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockstar Nachos$9.00
Classic Burger$12.00
Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
More about Rockstar Burger Bar
El Paso Brewing Company image

 

El Paso Brewing Company

810 Texas Ave, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Quesadilla$5.00
1 Folded Flour Tortilla, Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
4-Pack
16oz. 4-pack.
Please select any 4 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 4 of the same beer to build your custom 4 pack.
Each beer style will have 4 duplicates so that you much choose 1-4 of the same beer for your custom needs!
Full Quesadilla$7.00
2 Flour Tortilla filled with: , Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
More about El Paso Brewing Company
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen image

GRILL

Scenic's Bar N Kitchen

4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (8)$12.00
Abuelita's Queso$8.00
Scenic Sampler$15.99
More about Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
Union Drafthouse Canyon image

 

Union Drafthouse Canyon

7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$14.59
chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, buffalo sauce and cilantro
Dirty Tots.$12.49
Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq
Smoked BBQ Chicken$13.59
chicken, marinara, red onion, cilantro and bbq
More about Union Drafthouse Canyon
Lost & Found image

 

Lost & Found

2519 N. Stanton St., El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margarita Slush$8.00
A classic sugar free margarita with a jalapeño agave kick and your choice of tequila
Tito's Hawaiian Punch Slush$8.00
Classic Hawaiian Punch slushed up with Tito's Vodka
Pink Grapefruit Frozen Paloma$8.00
A frozen Paloma slush with a hint of pink grapefruit and your choice of tequila
More about Lost & Found
AngryOwl image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Chile Philly$14.50
Thin-sliced & chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, jack cheese, fire-roasted Hatch green chile & fresh jalapeño slices on a toasted hoagie
Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.50
8 ounces of house-made tortilla soup. Chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
Guacamole Bacon$15.00
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh homemade guacamole, jack cheese & crispy bacon (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
More about AngryOwl
Union Drafthouse Tierra Este image

 

Union Drafthouse Tierra Este

10240 Tierra Este, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zesty Pesto Pizza$13.59
chicken, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinara
More about Union Drafthouse Tierra Este
Union Drafthouse Sunland image

 

Union Drafthouse Sunland

730 Sunland Park Suite A, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Union Drafthouse Sunland
Cabo Joes-Gateway image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Joes-Gateway

7942 Gateway Blvd, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (135 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cabo Joes-Gateway
Happy's Barley and Vine image

 

Happy's Barley and Vine

145 Sunset, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Happy's Barley and Vine
Flip's Neighborhood Bar image

 

Flip's Neighborhood Bar

1071 Country Club, El PASO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flip's Neighborhood Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Paso

Brisket

Tacos

Burritos

Pho Tai

Pork Ribs

Pho

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

