El Paso bars & lounges you'll love

Rockstar Burger Bar
217 N Stanton St, El Paso
|Rockstar Nachos
|$9.00
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
El Paso Brewing Company
810 Texas Ave, El Paso
|Half Quesadilla
|$5.00
1 Folded Flour Tortilla, Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
|4-Pack
16oz. 4-pack.
Please select any 4 different beers or all same. You may select from 1 or up to 4 of the same beer to build your custom 4 pack.
Each beer style will have 4 duplicates so that you much choose 1-4 of the same beer for your custom needs!
|Full Quesadilla
|$7.00
2 Flour Tortilla filled with: , Licon Dairy Asadero Cheese. (Vegan Cheese Available), Spicy Chile de Arbol Available
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso
|Wings (8)
|$12.00
|Abuelita's Queso
|$8.00
|Scenic Sampler
|$15.99
Union Drafthouse Canyon
7470 Cimarron Plaza, El Paso
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.59
chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, buffalo sauce and cilantro
|Dirty Tots.
|$12.49
Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq
|Smoked BBQ Chicken
|$13.59
chicken, marinara, red onion, cilantro and bbq
Lost & Found
2519 N. Stanton St., El Paso
|Margarita Slush
|$8.00
A classic sugar free margarita with a jalapeño agave kick and your choice of tequila
|Tito's Hawaiian Punch Slush
|$8.00
Classic Hawaiian Punch slushed up with Tito's Vodka
|Pink Grapefruit Frozen Paloma
|$8.00
A frozen Paloma slush with a hint of pink grapefruit and your choice of tequila
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Green Chile Philly
|$14.50
Thin-sliced & chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, jack cheese, fire-roasted Hatch green chile & fresh jalapeño slices on a toasted hoagie
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
8 ounces of house-made tortilla soup. Chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
|Guacamole Bacon
|$15.00
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh homemade guacamole, jack cheese & crispy bacon (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
Union Drafthouse Tierra Este
10240 Tierra Este, El Paso
|Zesty Pesto Pizza
|$13.59
chicken, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinara