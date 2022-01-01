El Paso BBQ restaurants you'll love
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3550 Joe Battle, El Paso
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Desert Oak Barbecue
1320 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 105, El Paso
|Brisket
|$13.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
|Stuffed Potato
|$12.00
A huge potato layered with butter, salt, pepper, shredded cheese, sour cream, chives and your choice of meat.
|Sausage Link
|$5.25
House Made Sausage made with Beef and Pork. Medium spice level.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6401 South Desert Blvd, El Paso
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.