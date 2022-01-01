El Paso BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in El Paso

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3550 Joe Battle, El Paso

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Desert Oak Barbecue image

BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

1320 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 105, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket$13.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
Stuffed Potato$12.00
A huge potato layered with butter, salt, pepper, shredded cheese, sour cream, chives and your choice of meat.
Sausage Link$5.25
House Made Sausage made with Beef and Pork. Medium spice level.
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6401 South Desert Blvd, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

