El Paso breakfast spots you'll love

Basico Restaurant

1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso

Crispy Bacon$3.25
Two eggs$3.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Tarahumara Mexican Food

1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS$7.25
three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
Cafe Mayapan

2000 Texas Avenue, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
Calabacitas con queso$2.25
Burrito frijoles$3.25
Flautas de papa$8.99
