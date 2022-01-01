El Paso Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in El Paso

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

7970 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Barbacoa Los Primos image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Burrito$5.99
Menudo$6.49
Barbacoa Tacos$7.49
Tarahumara Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Tarahumara Mexican Food

1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS$7.25
three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
La Pasadita image

 

La Pasadita

14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pozole
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Menudo
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Toasted White Bread - Side$1.25
Taconeta image

TACOS

Taconeta

311 Montana 1-A, El Paso

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp$4.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Pollo Taco$3.50
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
Cabo Joes-Gateway image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Joes-Gateway

7942 Gateway Blvd, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Don Cuco, Inc image

TACOS

Tacos Don Cuco, Inc

2112 N Mesa, El paso

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
