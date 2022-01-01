El Paso Mexican restaurants you'll love
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
7970 Gateway East, El Paso
|Popular items
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Barbacoa Los Primos
5500 Doniphan Drive ,Ste 203, El Paso
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$5.99
|Menudo
|$6.49
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$7.49
FRENCH FRIES
Tarahumara Mexican Food
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso
|Popular items
|#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS
|$7.25
three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
|#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE
|$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
|#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
La Pasadita
14010 Horizon Blvd, Horizon
|Popular items
|Pozole
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a soda can
|Menudo
Large - 32 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
Small - 16 oz cup that includes condiments, a toasted bread, and a caned soda.
|Toasted White Bread - Side
|$1.25
TACOS
Taconeta
311 Montana 1-A, El Paso
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp
|$4.50
Tempura fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
Achiote marinated grilled chicken, guacamole, onion, cilantro. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)