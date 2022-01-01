El Paso seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa - TX
500 Thorn, El Paso
Popular items
Guacamole
|$4.99
LAPA Ceviche Plate
|$13.99
Order Quesadillas de Marlin
|$9.99
CRAZY CRAB
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso
Popular items
Combo Fried Basket A
|$14.99
3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp
El Chuco
|$23.00
1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)
Combo Fried Basket B
|$16.99
5 pcs shrimp, 6pcs calamari & 5 pcs fried oyster
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
Popular items
202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)
|$5.95
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.