El Paso seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in El Paso

Lapa Lapa - TX image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lapa Lapa - TX

500 Thorn, El Paso

Avg 4.9 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$4.99
LAPA Ceviche Plate$13.99
Order Quesadillas de Marlin$9.99
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
CRAZY CRAB image

 

CRAZY CRAB

8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo Fried Basket A$14.99
3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp
El Chuco$23.00
1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)
Combo Fried Basket B$16.99
5 pcs shrimp, 6pcs calamari & 5 pcs fried oyster
More about CRAZY CRAB
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup$12.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)$5.95
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Paso

Brisket

Tacos

Burritos

Pho Tai

Pork Ribs

Pho

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston