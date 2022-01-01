El Paso Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in El Paso
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|Popular items
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$6.50
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli , lettuce , carrots , with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|Popular items
|202 Veggie Tofu Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Slowly simmered beef broth served with rice noodles, with veggies and tofu, and garnish.
|103 Vietnamese Egg Rolls ( 3pc)
|$5.95
Three crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, & shredded carrots wrapped in rice paper served with fish sauce.
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|Popular items
|101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)
|$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
|282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)
|$6.95
Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.