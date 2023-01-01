Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Barbacoa Los Primos image

 

Barbacoa Los Primos

5500 Doniphan Drive, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor$7.99
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Tacos$12.50
Slow roasted adobo seasoned pork and cooked in our house Rojo salsa, topped with red onion, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese and sweet pineapple to balance the Rojo heat
More about Aurellia's

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Tostadas

Chicken Nuggets

Banana Pudding

Egg Rolls

Fajitas

Chorizo Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Rice Soup

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston