Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Al pastor tacos in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Al Pastor Tacos
El Paso restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Barbacoa Los Primos
5500 Doniphan Drive, El Paso
No reviews yet
Tacos al Pastor
$7.99
More about Barbacoa Los Primos
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
No reviews yet
Al Pastor Tacos
$12.50
Slow roasted adobo seasoned pork and cooked in our house Rojo salsa, topped with red onion, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese and sweet pineapple to balance the Rojo heat
More about Aurellia's
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Tostadas
Chicken Nuggets
Banana Pudding
Egg Rolls
Fajitas
Chorizo Burritos
Sweet Potato Fries
Rice Soup
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1478 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston