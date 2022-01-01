Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

2Ten - | Montana

3019 Montana Avenue, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST (2 PIECES)$9.75
FRESH AVOCADO, TOMATO, OLIVE OIL
More about 2Ten - | Montana
Item pic

 

2Ten Sunset

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST (2 PIECES)$9.75
FRESH AVOCADO, TOMATO, OLIVE OIL
More about 2Ten Sunset

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Fried Rice

Pho Tai

Chicken Tenders

Egg Rolls

Vietnamese Coffee

Chicken Salad

Chicken Curry

Pudding

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston