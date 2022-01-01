Brisket in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve brisket
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
|14 Brisket and Tendon
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
|13 Rare Steak and Brisket
|$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
More about Desert Oak BBQ-RB
Desert Oak BBQ-RB
3589 Rich Beem, El Paso
|Double Brisket Plate
|$18.00
|Brisket
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$8.50
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
BBQ
Desert Oak Barbecue
11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions and Barbecue Sauce. Chopped or Sliced.
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$10.00
Chopped Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions, and barbecue sauce
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich (Copy)
|$10.00
Sliced and Sauced USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions
More about Aurellia's
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
More about Skinny's BBQ
Skinny's BBQ
12410 Edgemere Boulevard, El Paso
|1 LB BRISKET
|$25.00
1 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$15.00
Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns
|1/2 LB BRISKET
|$13.00
1/2 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
|14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
|13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Cafe
12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso
|13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
|14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
|12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.