Brisket in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve brisket

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
14 Brisket and Tendon$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
13 Rare Steak and Brisket$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Desert Oak BBQ-RB

3589 Rich Beem, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Brisket Plate$18.00
Brisket
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$8.50
More about Desert Oak BBQ-RB
BBQ

Desert Oak Barbecue

11411 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso

Avg 4.8 (462 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions and Barbecue Sauce. Chopped or Sliced.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Chopped Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions, and barbecue sauce
Chopped Brisket Sandwich (Copy)$10.00
Sliced and Sauced USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef Brisket, Layered with Pickles, Onions
More about Desert Oak Barbecue
Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$13.00
Brisket, avocado, crema, cabbage, muenster cheese, topped with diced tomatoes, served w/ verde salsa on corn tortilla
More about Aurellia's
Skinny's BBQ

12410 Edgemere Boulevard, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 LB BRISKET$25.00
1 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
BRISKET SANDWICH$15.00
Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns
1/2 LB BRISKET$13.00
1/2 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!
More about Skinny's BBQ
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
14 Brisket and Tendon
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and tendon, served with garnish.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

