Buffalo chicken salad in El Paso

WING KINGS - Montwood
11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936, El Paso
|Kings Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken served over harvest greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato wedges. Served with ranch dressing.
Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in classic Buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon with Homemade Ranch dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.