Buffalo chicken salad in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

WING KINGS - Montwood

11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936, El Paso

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kings Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken served over harvest greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato wedges. Served with ranch dressing.
More about WING KINGS - Montwood
Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in classic Buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon with Homemade Ranch dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
More about Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450

