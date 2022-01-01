Cheeseburgers in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Aurellia's
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|Quesadilla Cheeseburger
|$16.75
A beautiful combo of Mexican-American fusion - Our 8oz juicy TX Angus beef smothered with melted American cheese, topped with fresh shredded cabbage, torreado onions and jalapeños, diced tomatoes, sweet and spicy Cabo sauce, all between two crispy fried flour tortillas and a little extra melted cheese for good measure
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.75
8oz. Angus Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, pickles, American cheese with special sauce on toasted potato bun