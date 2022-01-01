Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Chicken Nuggets
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$8.50
More about Basico Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lapa Lapa - TX
500 Thorn, El Paso
Avg 4.9
(128 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets
$9.00
More about Lapa Lapa - TX
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Pho
Chicken Rolls
Fried Pickles
Caesar Salad
Cheeseburgers
Sweet Potato Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Huevos Rancheros
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston