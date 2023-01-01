Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pasta in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Chicken Pasta
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
No reviews yet
Chicken Walnuts & Bacon Pasta
$20.00
More about Basico Restaurant
MVP's Grill
2001 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso
No reviews yet
Rasta pasta w/ chicken and shrimp
$12.32
More about MVP's Grill
