Chicken salad in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Pho Tre Bien Express-
4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso
|400 Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
6946 Gateway East, El Paso
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in classic Buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon with Homemade Ranch dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Grilled Fajita Chicken over fresh greens with mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers & crispy tortilla strips with Homemade Hatch Green Chile Ranch. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast over fresh greens, crispy rice noodles, carrots, bell peppers, cilantro, mandarin oranges & sesame seeds with Sesame Ginger dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.