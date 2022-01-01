Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
400 Chicken Salad$11.95
Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Item pic

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
400 Chicken Salad$11.95
Shredded chicken, shrimp, and cabbage topped with peanuts, shrimp chips, pickled daikon and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast tossed in classic Buffalo sauce over fresh greens, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & chopped bacon with Homemade Ranch dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
Fajita Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled Fajita Chicken over fresh greens with mixed cheeses, avocado, pico de gallo, bell peppers & crispy tortilla strips with Homemade Hatch Green Chile Ranch. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$15.00
Hand-breaded, lightly fried chicken breast over fresh greens, crispy rice noodles, carrots, bell peppers, cilantro, mandarin oranges & sesame seeds with Sesame Ginger dressing. All To Go Salads come with dressing on the side.
More about AngryOwl

