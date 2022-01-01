Chicken sandwiches in El Paso
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Aurellia's
1620 North Resler, El Paso
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Panko crusted NAE chicken cutlet, lettuce, thick-cut pickles, drizzled w/ your choice of sauce
AngryOwl
4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand-breaded & lightly fried chicken breast tossed in Classic Buffalo sauce with House-made Ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, ghost pepper cheese, crispy onion strings & chipotle ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll (comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)