Chicken sandwiches in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Aurellia's image

 

Aurellia's

1620 North Resler, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Panko crusted NAE chicken cutlet, lettuce, thick-cut pickles, drizzled w/ your choice of sauce
More about Aurellia's
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

AngryOwl

4799 N Mesa Street, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand-breaded & lightly fried chicken breast tossed in Classic Buffalo sauce with House-made Ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, ghost pepper cheese, crispy onion strings & chipotle ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll (comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
More about AngryOwl

