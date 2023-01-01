Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve chicken wraps

WING KINGS - Montwood

11380 Montwood Dr. #B7 EL Paso TX 79936, El Paso

The Kings Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy Chicken tossed in any of our signature sauces with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of our King’s sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Nashville Chicken Wrap$12.99
Nashville dry rub crispy chicken with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of our King’s sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
ūnbranded tavern & kitchen @ Downtown EP

310 North Mesa Street, El Paso

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Spinach Wrap, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, bacon, crispy tortilla strips & green chile Caesar dressing
